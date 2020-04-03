NFL Draft Rumors: 'Just Aren't a Lot of Great' QB Prospects in 2020 Class

A high-level NFL executive said there aren't many "great" quarterback prospects in the 2020 NFL draft class. 

Multiple execs told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler the trend of front offices taking young QBs with hope of striking gold while the signal-caller is on their team-friendly rookie deal will continue, but it could also cause an increase in busts.

"Someone is going to stretch and draft Jordan Love high for this very reason," an executive told ESPN. "There just aren't a lot of great ones out there."

                

