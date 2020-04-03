NFL Mock Draft 2020: Bold 1st-Round Projections for Top Prospects

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft wide receiver class has been billed as one of the best groups at the position in quite some time.

While Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, CeeDee Lamb and others have generated plenty of buzz, there is a chance none of the premier wide outs are selected in the Top 10 April 23.

The high demand for quarterbacks, defensive stars and offensive linemen could keep the wide receivers on the board until the No. 12 overall pick.

At some point, there will be a run on wide receivers given the depth of talent and need of franchises further down the draft order, but they may have to be patient while others are taken off the board.





2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Dallas Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

25. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Bold 1st-Round Predictions

No Wide Receivers Chosen In Top 10

John Raoux/Associated Press

The case for a team in the Top 10 to choose a wide receiver diminished over the last month.

The Carolina Panthers brought in Robby Anderson to top their depth chart and the Arizona Cardinals traded for DeAndre Hopkins.

That will likely push the Panthers in a defensive direction and the Cardinals toward adding protection for Kyler Murray.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could add another weapon for Gardner Minshew to throw to, but there are concerns about his protection.

At No. 10, the Cleveland Browns are likely to look away from wide receiver with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on the roster.

If the New York Jets finish off the run on offensive tackles at No. 11, the top wide receivers would be available to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12.

After the Raiders' first selection, the wide receivers should receive plenty of attention, as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are among the teams with glaring needs at the position.

The potential wait could be disappointing for some prospects, including Lamb, who is the No. 9 overall prospect, according to NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah. Jeudy and Ruggs are No. 11 and No. 12, respectively.

The possible drop out of the Top 10 has more to do with positional needs than it does the talent of the individuals.

Cincinnati, Miami and the Los Angeles Chargers all have quarterback depth charts to fill, the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions are in line to take defensive products from Ohio State and other teams have needs on the offensive line.

Of course, a trade or a deviation in plans from one team could land Jeudy, Lamb or Ruggs in the Top 10, but as of right now, it looks unlikely that will happen.

Javon Kinlaw Falls Out Of Top 15

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is the No. 8 prospect on Jeremiah's list and he is projected to go ninth in the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

There is a chance Kinlaw lands with the Jaguars, especially if they part ways with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, but protecting Minshew could be the top priority.

Since there are four premier offensive tackles in the draft class, Jacksonville could go after one of Mekhi Becton, Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills Jr. or Tristan Wirfs.

If the Jaguars go in that direction, Kinlaw could suffer the most because the teams directly behind the AFC South side have to fill needs on the offensive interior and at wide receiver.

If he falls out of the Top 15, Kinlaw would be the best player available on most draft boards, and although the Atlanta Falcons could scoop him up, they have other holes to fill.

Atlanta could opt to go after Kristian Fulton or Trevon Diggs to fill its cornerback void left open by Desmond Trufant's free-agent departure.

If he somehow slips past the Falcons, the Dallas Cowboys or Miami Dolphins could make improvements to their pass-rush.

Kinlaw could still land in the Top 10, but with two positional runs expected to occur and teams filling other needs, he could have one of the biggest difference between pre-draft ranking and actual draft position.

