NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jadeveon Clowney, Markus Golden, Giants, More

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The top defensive player on the free-agent market still has a limited list of suitors.

Health and contract demands have played a role in Jadeveon Clowney remaining on the market for three weeks with no final deal in sight.

With some complicated variables still involved in the process, Clowney could be without a 2020 home for quite some time.

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked with re-signing the 27-year-old defensive end, while the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans have been mentioned in conversations as well.

The New York Giants could benefit from Clowney's services, but it appears they are not interested in his high wage demands and the same can be said for Markus Golden.

The 29-year-old is asking for much less than Clowney, but his high demands have left his market dry and a contract lower than his initial expectations seems to be in the cards.

Latest NFL Rumors

Jadeveon Clowney

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided insight on Clowney's situation, including the defensive end's willingness to wait out the process:

"The Seattle Seahawks would like to bring him back. The Tennessee Titans and Jets have gone public with their interest in Clowney. From what I understand, Clowney is really in no rush. He didn't get the top dollar he wanted early in free agency. He is more than willing to wait, not just a couple weeks, but maybe longer, until he gets the right deal that he is seeking."

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported the Seahawks "still think highly" of Clowney but the player "doesn't seem quite ready to make a decision."

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Wednesday that the South Carolina product "dropped at least $2 million" from his initial contract demands, which would put him at $17-$18 million per year.

That is still a high price for a free agent with injuries in his career who can't meet one-on-one with teams until the NFL loosens its regulations on in-person meetings.

That number may still be too high for the New York Giants and New York Jets, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

The report nooted Jets general manager Joe Douglas is not looking to use a large chunk of cash on one player and the Giants are concerned with Clowney's injury history.

Vacchiano wrote:

"Meanwhile, there has been no indication at all that Douglas is willing to spend that kind of money on any one player in free agency. And a team source said that plan—based on being "disciplined financially" and creating "flexibility", as Douglas said—is unlikely to change."

"Many teams—the Giants included, per sources—are very wary of making a big-money commitment to a player with that kind of injury history," he added. "Presumably that has factored into the Jets' thinking as well."



That would leave the Seahawks and Titans as the potential landing spots for Clowney.

Seattle signed Benson Mayowa to a one-year deal to bolster its defensive line in case Clowney opts to go elsewhere.

ESPN Seattle's John Clayton reported the Jets and Titans showed interest once his price dropped, but if New York still does not want to spend a ton of money on the player, Tennessee could be Seattle's top challenger.

Tennessee has $23.4 million remaining in salary-cap space, while the Seahawks are down to $14.6 million.

While both teams could use Clowney on their respective defensive fronts, it is likely they will have to be patient to secure his services.

Markus Golden

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the Giants "are more likely to add a lower-priced veteran later on," which takes them out of a reunion with Markus Golden.

Similar to Clowney, the linebacker set too high of a price for himself and the market responded with little to no interest, per Raanan.

"The $10 million is gone. Don't think he's getting [$8 million]. But it won't be too far off," said another source with knowledge of the NFL's market for edge-rushers," Raanan reported.

Golden was within his rights to ask for an eight-figure deal because he had 13 tackles for loss and 10 sacks with the Giants in 2019.

However, he has not been a consistent producer in the top defensive stat categories, as he had 2.5 sacks in the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

A $10 million-per-year deal would have been a significant jump in pay for the 29-year-old, who was on a one-year, $3,750,000 contract last season.

The Giants added Kyler Fackrell and Blake Martinez in free agency, so even if they thought the price was right for Golden, they may not have had space for him on the roster.

Since there are plenty of teams, such as Baltimore, Carolina and Tennessee, still in need of a pass-rusher, Golden should land somewhere, but no one has met his contract demands yet.

Eli Apple

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Las Vegas Raiders and Eli Apple "were unable to finalize a contract."

Apple had agreed to a one-year deal with the AFC West side, but he is one of a few players who have been unable to finish negotiations during the free-agency window.

Michael Brockers was the most recent player to have his contract fall through, and instead of signing with the Baltimore Ravens, he went back to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Raiders did not waste any time on the secondary market, as they brought in Damarious Randall, per Anderson.

Wednesday's moves could alter Las Vegas' draft strategy a bit since it now has a void to fill at cornerback.

The Raiders own the No. 12 and No. 19 overall picks, so they could target LSU's Kristian Fulton, Alabama's Trevon Diggs or Florida's C.J. Henderson with one of those selections.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.

Contract information obtained from Spotrac.