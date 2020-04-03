Chargers' Anthony Lynn Donates $25K to LA Unified School District Students

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn donated $25,000 on Thursday via the Lynn Family Foundation to L.A. Unified School District students as part of the "L.A. Students Most in Need" Fundraiser.

In an interview with CBS Los Angeles' Jim Hill, Lynn spoke about how much the donation meant to him personally.

"I can definitely relate to that," Lynn said. "I grew up as one of those 80-percent kids. I'm just fortunate that I'm in a position now where I feel like I can help, and I hope that everyone that can help, I hope they step up to the plate because our kids, they definitely need our help right now."

As Hill mentioned, the Los Angeles Unified School District is the largest in California, and 80 percent of its children are in poverty.

Per CBS Los Angeles, the fundraiser is designed to help students (and their families) in financial need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



CBS Los Angeles television stations, L.A. iHeart Radio stations, the Chargers and the L.A. Unified School District combined forces to host the drive.

The fundraiser occurred Thursday and was featured on all CBS Los Angeles television stations with call-ins from celebrities, sports personalities and others.