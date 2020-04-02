Kurt Warner Helps Rams Hold off Russell Wilson, Seahawks in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

Kurt Warner threw three touchdown passes as the Los Angeles Rams all-time team beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-20 in the first round of the B/R GOAT Sim Tournament.

The contest features each franchise's best historical players, grouped together on all-time teams and placed into a 32-team bracket to decide which NFL franchise features the top collection of talent. The games are simulated on Madden NFL 20 and shown live on B/R's Twitch.

Games will be played daily through Friday April 10, with the championship on Monday, April 13.

The Rams defense dominated early thanks in part to this Merlin Olsen sack of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

In response, the dynamic duo of Warner and Marshall Faulk harkened back to their "Greatest Show on Turf" days, when the Rams were in St. Louis, by connecting for a touchdown that helped put the Rams up 12-0.

But the 'Hawks wouldn't go away quietly and responded with a 49-yard strike from Wilson to Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent.

However, the Rams' Greatest Show on Turf came back to haunt the Seattle defense, as Warner looked to the flats and found Torry Holt, who dashed 50 yards for a touchdown.

Seattle responded with a field goal, but Warner came through yet again for his third touchdown pass, this one to Henry Ellard for 55 yards.

Once again, Seattle refused to give up, and Wilson staged another touchdown drive by finding tight end Itula Mili for six.

But it was too little, too late for Seattle, and L.A. will be moving on instead.

The Rams will now meet the San Francisco 49ers, who beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-10 in the first round.