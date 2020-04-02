Tyreek Hill, Bears Pull Away from Denzel Ward, Texans in Madden 20 Tournament

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill continued his dominance in the The Checkdown x Madden Tournament by defeating Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward in the semifinal round 41-21 Thursday.

Hill, who took down teammate and safety Tyrann Mathieu in the first round 62-32, received a solid challenge from Ward in the early going.

Ward, who used the Houston Texans, got on the scoreboard first with this Vernon Hargreaves III pick-six:

But Hill's Chicago Bears responded with two straight touchdowns, including this go-ahead run from Tarik Cohen:

Ward got a touchdown in response, but Hill provided the game's biggest play when Mitchell Trubisky found Taylor Gabriel on a go route for six to end the first half.

Hill took a 21-13 lead into halftime.

Hill's Bears proved too strong on defense in the second half, holding Ward to eight points. Hill's offense kept firing on all cylinders, however, scoring another three touchdowns.

Hill will face the winner of Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson versus Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James in the finals. That semi plus the championship round will also take place Thursday.

Whoever wins The Checkdown x Madden Tournament will have a donation made in his name to a COVID-19 charity.