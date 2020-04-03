NHL Rumors: Latest on Henrik Lundqvist Trade, Connor Mackey Pursuit

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

One NHL career is beginning while another one could be winding down.

New York Rangers All-Star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is under contract through the 2020-21 season, per Spotrac, but the 38-year-old might not have the opportunity to play out his seven-year, $59.5 million deal in New York.

On the other end of the spectrum, Minnesota State defenseman Connor Mackey signed a one-year entry-level deal with the Calgary Flames on March 20 that will begin in the 2020-21 campaign. But the Flames weren't the only NHL club interested in his services.

Take a closer look at rumors swirling around both Lundqvist and Mackey below.

Is the Henrik Lundqvist Era Over in New York?

"The Rangers could buy Lundqvist out of the final year of his deal or maybe there's a trade to be made with Lundqvist's blessing plus the Rangers eating a chunk of his salary," The Athletic's Scott Burnside wrote on Thursday. "The buyout is much more likely than a trade given the moving parts."

Lundqvist's $7 million 2019-20 base salary carries a $8.5 million cap hit. The Rangers would have to absorb another $8.5 million cap hit in 2020-21 if, somehow, the two-time All-Star is still on the roster.

Prior to the NHL suspending all play on March 12, he had appeared in a career-low 30 games (26 starts) this season with a career-worst 10-12-3 record and .905 save percentage.

The Rangers have begun moving on with Alexandar Georgiev and Igor Shesterkin, both aged 24. The former is 17-14-2 in a career-high 34 appearances and 32 starts, while the latter has gone 10-2-0 in 12 starts.

There have been hints that a mutual parting is on the way:

Burnside added:

"In a perfect world, the Rangers are part of an expanded playoff grid and Lundqvist gets a chance to prove he's not done at the NHL level even if the sands have run out on his time in New York. But those are long odds. Could a team like Colorado use Lundqvist on a one-year deal? Buffalo? San Jose? Great story for the romantic in all of us but not a narrative that appears to be based in reality."

New York is 35-23-10 (80 points) and one point out from tying Toronto, Carolina and Columbus for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Lundqvist was a seventh-round pick of the Rangers in 2000. The Swedish star made his NHL debut in 2005.

Who were Connor Mackey's Suitors Outside of Calgary?

Mackey was TSN's top-ranked undrafted free agent when the Flames signed him.

So, it would stand to reason that Calgary had to edge out other interested parties in order to land the 23-year-old.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on Wednesday, the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers "gave Calgary a run" for Mackey.

The Vancouver Canucks were also rumored to be interested:

Mackey played three seasons at Minnesota State and earned his first All-WCHA First Team selection as a junior in 2019-20 with seven goals and 17 assists as the team's top-scoring defenseman, per the program's official website.

The Barrington, Illinois, native was also the 2016-17 USHL Defenseman of the Year as a member of the Green Bay Gamblers.