Joe Burrow Pro Day Cancellation Won't Impact Bengals Evaluation, Says Zac Taylor

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he's not concerned the franchise won't get to see LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throw during the predraft process.

Burrow didn't take part in drills at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, and the Tigers' pro day was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Taylor told ESPN's Ben Baby those factors aren't a significant part of their research as owners of the first overall pick:

"Really, the No. 1 evaluation tool is always the regular-season tape, especially with quarterbacks. We watched all that as much as we could with all these quarterbacks that are options there. Again, it's just one box you don't get to check off. But I think we're comfortable making any decision that we make without having seen all these guys throw live."

