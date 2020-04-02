Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu Wins Wade Award for 2nd Time; 6th Player to Win Twice

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts after her team scored against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Pac-12 women's tournament Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu won the 2020 Wade Trophy on Thursday, becoming the sixth player in history to win the award twice. 

Women's Basketball Coaches Association executive director Danielle M. Donehew said:

"Congratulations to Sabrina Ionescu on winning women's basketball's highest player honor, the Wade Trophy, for the second straight year and to the entire 2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches' All-America team.

"Sabrina had another historic season at Oregon and elevated her game and, in so doing, our sport as well. She is an incredibly talented student-athlete, leader and ambassador for women's basketball. Her mastery of so many skills coupled with her tremendous determination to succeed has excited the national media and fans alike, and has inspired the next generation of student-athletes."

The Wade Award honors the top player in women's college basketball. Ionescu became the first player in either men's or women's college basketball to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in a career this season.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

