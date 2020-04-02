Report: Astros' AJ Hinch, Jeff Luhnow Fulfill Suspensions Even If Games Canceled

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Even if the 2020 MLB season is shortened or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, it reportedly wouldn't affect the suspension status of former Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Both Hinch and Luhnow were suspended for one year by MLB because of their roles in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. And according to ESPN's Buster Olney, sources have indicated that they will get credit for serving their one-year suspensions even if the 2020 season doesn't happen.

Shortly after MLB announced their suspensions, Hinch and Luhnow were fired by the Astros.

If Olney's report is accurate, it means Hinch and Luhnow would be free to join teams and participate in the 2021 MLB season no matter what happens in 2020.

Major League Baseball determined through an investigation that Houston used illegal means, including using a camera, to steal signs during the 2017 season en route to winning the first World Series title in franchise history.

After Hinch and Luhnow were fired, the Astros replaced them with Dusty Baker and James Click, respectively.

It is unclear if or when the 2020 season will commence, but MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledged recently that it is unlikely a full 162-game season will be able to be played in 2020 since there is still no start date in place.

ESPN's Jeff Passan said Monday on SportsCenter that the league and its players may be willing to play regular-season games into October, which could result in the World Series being played in December.

Regardless of when the World Series is played, Olney noted that the language in the suspensions of Hinch and Luhnow states that they will end "following the completion of the 2020 World Series."

Since there is no set number of games involved with their suspensions, they will be completed whenever the 2020 campaign ends or is called off by Major League Baseball.