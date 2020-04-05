Every NFL Team's Worst 1st-Round Draft Pick of the Past Decade

0 of 32

Some front-office executives take risks, while others target high-floor prospects to fill needs. Regardless, every team misses on a top pick at some point.

As April's 2020 draft approaches, we've taken a look back at the last decade's worst first-round draft picks from each franchise.

We've based the selections on production—specifically how much (or little) that player contributed to his first team—though, career longevity is taken into account. Did the veteran flame out of the league after four years or land at a new destination?

In addition, injury-prone players who didn't pan out are listed. Spotty availability doesn't pay dividends.

For teams with multiple players in consideration, the selection order can separate two close candidates. For example, an underachieving No. 2 overall pick is far more disappointing than a subpar choice at No. 22.

Unless a team has parted ways with its 2018 or 2019 first-rounder, those players are excluded this early in their careers.

Let's embrace the busts from the 2010s and see where it all went wrong for each player.