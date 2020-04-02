Report: NFL Competition Committee Supports 'Sky Judge' to Fix Mistakes

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The NFL has been reticent to adopt the now-defunct AAF and XFL's reliance on sky judges to help correct (or affirm) referees' decisions.

That may no longer be the case, however, as John Kryk of the Toronto Sun reported news from a source that the NFL Competition Committee "endorses the sky-judge concept, after opposing it for years."

XFL head of officiating (and former NFL head of officiating) Dean Blandino also spoke with Kryk and said the following:

"The competition committee had an abbreviated conference call—obviously, with what's going on they can't meet in person as they normally would—but they had a call last week some time, and they went through all the rules proposals. And there is support for this."

The NFL would typically vote on such rule changes at the annual owners' meetings, but this year's version has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rescheduled meetings are tentatively set for May 19 and 20 in Marina Del Ray, California.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

