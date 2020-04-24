Tee Higgins' Fantasy Outlook with Joe Burrow, A.J. Green, Bengals

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Tee Higgins has officially made it to the NFL after the Cincinnati Bengals selected him with the first pick of the second round of the 2020 draft on Friday.

Higgins had a stellar career at Clemson. He was named first-team All-ACC in 2019 and was part of back-to-back trips to the national championship game, winning the title with the Tigers in 2018.

Along the way, the wideout recorded 2,448 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns in three years. That prompted him to forgo his senior year and head straight to the pros.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller named Higgins the 28th-best prospect in the 2020 class and the fifth-best wideout overall.

The 6'4", 216-pound Tennessee native was compared to A.J. Green by NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, who thinks he'll be a mainstay on offense soon enough:

"Long, angular frame with cheat-code body control and ball skills when attacking downfield. Higgins is leggy getting off of the press, but those same leggy strides are weapons of separation that help create big plays. He's played all three receiver spots and can be moved around to match up against cornerbacks. His size and 'above the rim' talent make him a uniquely dangerous playmaker deep and in the red zone. The transition to NFL press corners will be an early challenge that could take some time to solve, but he's an instinctive ball-winner whose traits should win out and make him a very good NFL starter."

That bodes well for the Bengals as they look to add another crucial weapon.

QB - Joe Burrow, Andy Dalton, Ryan Finley

RB - Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard

WR 1 - A.J. Green

WR 2 - Tyler Boyd/Tee Higgins

WR 3 - John Ross III

TE - C.J. Uzomah, Drew Sample

LT - Jonah Williams, Fred Johnson

LG - Billy Price, Michael Jordan

C - Trey Hopkins, Billy Price

RG - Xavier Su'a Filo, O'Shea Dugas

RT - Bobby Hart, Isaiah Prince

New Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow—the No. 1 overall pick Thursday—got another weapon in Higgins, who will have the benefit of learning from established pass-catchers such as A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd.

Head coach Zac Taylor's offense should have an embarrassment of riches if everyone stays healthy. Higgins may not see a huge volume of targets right away, especially with Green and Boyd on the roster.

But he should see the field plenty.

Consider him as a late-round flier to round out your bench.