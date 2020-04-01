Earl Campbell, Titans Beat DeAndre Hopkins, Texans in BR Madden GOAT Sim

Anonymous/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans defeated the Houston Texans, 36-21, to advance to the second round of the B/R GOAT Madden 20 simulation tournament.

Up next, they'll face a Jacksonville Jaguars team fresh off a victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Even facing a stacked Houston defense featuring J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Connor Barwin, Mario Williams and Johnathan Joseph, the Titans' offensive duo of Warren Moon and Earl Campbell were just too much to keep in check—and that was before adding Chris Johnson to the mix.

Moon finished with 188 yards and two touchdowns, while Campbell added 51 yards and two scores on 11 rushing attempts.

Despite running away with the game in the second half, the Titans trailed at halftime.

After mustering three straight field goals to open the game, Tennessee gave up a Hail Mary touchdown from Deshaun Watson to Will Fuller V on an untimed down with no time remaining in the second quarter. Fuller somehow got behind the Titans defense to pull off the 60-yard score and give Houston a 14-9 lead into the break.

Though the Texans got the ball back to start the third quarter, the opening drive of the second half would provide a major momentum boost to the Titans. After Houston's drive stalled, Moon marched the team right down field to take a 15-14 lead.

Watson then fumbled on the ensuing possession and gave the ball back to Tennessee on the 18-yard line. It took only four plays for Campbell to find the end zone.

That led to a full-on collapse by Houston.

The Titans scored 20 straight points in the second half and left the Texans with another early exit in a playoff tournament.