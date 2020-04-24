J.K. Dobbins' Fantasy Outlook with Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Ravens

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens selected Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins with the No. 55 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft on Friday.



The 21-year-old was a three-year starter with the Buckeyes, compiling 4,459 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 71 receptions for 645 yards and five more scores. He earned first-team All-American honors in 2019, rushing for a school record 2,003 yards.

Baltimore will hope Dobbins will be able to translate onto the field right away, though it seems highly unlikely he'll open his rookie campaign as the unquestioned starter.

From a fantasy perspective, he is an interesting name in long-term keeper leagues in later rounds and perhaps as a flier in deeper 12-team formats but not much worth paying attention to as a guy to target early on.

The Ravens provide Dobbins an opportunity to get on the field fast, even if Mark Ingram II is the clear RB1 on the depth chart.

Baltimore's run-heavy team has afforded opportunities to Ingram's backups in Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, but Dobbins figures to assume those looks now.

It's also possible that Dobbins could eventually jump Ingram and wind up getting the lion's share of the carries by season's end.

Of the possible destinations, Baltimore does not rank among the best for Dobbins for fantasy value right now, but he could reap dividends by season's end or in future years for those who take him in dynasty leagues.