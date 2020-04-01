Eli Manning, Giants Defeat Donovan McNabb, Eagles in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

For nearly the entire first half, the New York Giants offense was held in check. One long bomb from Eli Manning to Tiki Barber later, and the New York Giants had stolen momentum for good.

Manning threw two touchdown passes and the Giants defense locked down in the second half on their way to a 17-12 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Wednesday's B/R Madden GOAT matchup.

The Eagles trailed 17-6 before Donovan McNabb hit Harold Carmichael for a touchdown with under a minute left, setting up Philadelphia for a last-ditch effort for an onside kick for a potential game-winning drive.

The Giants recovered and ran out the clock to advance to the second round. They will play Washington, which upset the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

The first half was an all-Eagles affair, with the Giants being held in check offensively while the Eagles methodically moved down the field in the running game. But thanks to some questionable play-calling—particularly an affinity for draw plays—both first-half scoring drives for the Eagles ended in field goals.

The Giants responded on their final drive of the first half with Manning hitting Barber on a well-thrown deep ball that changed the entire complexion of the game.

Manning found Plaxico Burress for his second score of the game in the third quarter.