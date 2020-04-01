NFLPA Disputes Eric Reid's 'Completely False' Allegations of CBA Revisions

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Eric Reid #25 of the Carolina Panthers after their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

On Monday, free-agent safety Eric Reid said that the collective bargaining agreement had been altered after the players voted to approve it.

On Wednesday, the NFL Players Association responded to those claims, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, saying in a memo provided to the league's players that the alterations "reflects no substantive difference whatsoever from what players were told about the proposed CBA and what the players voted to approve."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

