NFLPA Disputes Eric Reid's 'Completely False' Allegations of CBA Revisions

On Monday, free-agent safety Eric Reid said that the collective bargaining agreement had been altered after the players voted to approve it.

On Wednesday, the NFL Players Association responded to those claims, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, saying in a memo provided to the league's players that the alterations "reflects no substantive difference whatsoever from what players were told about the proposed CBA and what the players voted to approve."

