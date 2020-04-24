Jonathan Taylor's Fantasy Outlook After Colts Select RB in 2020 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is the newest member of the Indianapolis Colts after going 41st overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

Taylor finished in the top nine in the Heisman Trophy voting during his three seasons in Wisconsin. He finished with 6,581 scrimmage yards and 55 touchdowns, including 26 in 2019.

He's proved tough to bring down at 5'10", 226 pounds, and that may be the case in the NFL as well.

With that in mind, it's worth thinking about how Taylor may fit in with his new team and how he places in the fantasy football landscape. Is he worth an early-to-mid round shot, or is it best to wait until the late rounds?

Either way, Taylor shouldn't go undrafted, so let's take a look at his prospects.

Marlon Mack figures to be RB1 in Indianapolis, but it's not impossible to see Taylor forming a one-two punch in the backfield, to the point where he gets as many (if not a few more) touches.

At any rate, Taylor will benefit from running behind a massive offensive line led by guard Quenton Nelson and tackle Anthony Castonzo. Like at Wisconsin, Taylor should have plenty of room to do damage on a weekly basis.

A move to take him in fantasy could pay off handsomely if Taylor ultimately receives the lion's share of the carries and the team's passing game improves with quarterback Philip Rivers now calling signals.

Taylor is arguably the more explosive and productive back on the Colts after a record-setting collegiate campaign, so take a chance on him in the mid-rounds as your No. 1 backup at the position.