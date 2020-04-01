Denzel Ward's Texans Hold off Jarvis Landry's Browns in Madden 20 Tournament

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Denzel Ward and the Houston Texans defeated Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns 10-9 Wednesday in The Checkdown and Madden 20's tournament for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Landry had a chance to win the game late, getting the ball back with a minute remaining at his own 2-yard line. He was unable to get into position for a field goal, however, and his last-second Hail Mary attempt came up short.

The key play in the game was Landry's extra point getting blocked after an Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown in the first half. Ward also converted a 3rd-and-21 late in the fourth quarter to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins—now with the Arizona Cardinals—which allowed him to run more clock late in the game.

The matchup wasn't without its funny moments. After scoring a touchdown with Beckham on a wide receiver screen, Landry appeared to take a shot at former head coach Freddie Kitchens, saying, "No way you go two possessions without getting No. 13 the rock."

Landry also had a chance for a huge play on his final drive, as Kareem Hunt caught a pass in the flat and had open field in front of him. But he accidentally spun, turning back into a defender and wiping out the chance for a potential touchdown. It was one of those infuriating accidents that any Madden player has experienced.