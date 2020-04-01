Vikings' Dalvin Cook to Donate Madden Paycheck to Minnesota Hospital

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

NFC running back Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings is seen before competing in the Gridiron Guantlet at the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. The event will be broadcast tomorrow at 9pm ET on ESPN. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook announced Wednesday he is donating the check he receives from the NFLPA for his likeness being in the Madden video games to North Memorial Hospital in Minnesota.

The donation will go toward getting hospital workers personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves to help deal with a shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, there have been 689 coronavirus cases in the state of Minnesota. Nearly half of those cases have been in Hennepin county, which is where North Memorial Hospital is located.

There are more than 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, according to CNN. The White House issued stay-at-home guidelines to citizens through April 30 in response to the pandemic. 

