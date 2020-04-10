Top 25 Under 25: Ranking NFL's Best Young Stars Ahead of the 2020 Draft

0 of 25

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Later this month, the NFL will add hundreds of fresh young players, some of whom will immediately or eventually become stars.

The lucky ones might even find themselves on a list like this one.

We've come up with a countdown of the 25 best NFL players who have yet to turn 25 as of April 10—one that includes six running backs, four quarterbacks, four wide receivers, three edge defenders, three defensive backs, two offensive linemen, a tight end, a defensive tackle and an off-ball linebacker.

Altogether, 19 teams are represented on the list, including the Baltimore Ravens in a league-high three spots (the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers also have multiple players listed).

Based primarily on approximate value, early-career accomplishments, career trajectory, advanced statistics and durability, meet the top 25 football players who can still say they're in their early 20s.