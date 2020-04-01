Cody Kessler Reportedly Released by Patriots; Stidham, Hoyer Only QBs on Roster

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly are releasing quarterback Cody Kessler, leaving the team with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as the only quarterbacks on their roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Wednesday, calling the release a "surprise."

Kessler spent part of the 2019 season with the Patriots as the third-string quarterback behind Tom Brady and Stidham. He was due to make just $910,000 in base salary next season, so this was likely not a financially motivated decision.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.