Cody Kessler Reportedly Released by Patriots; Stidham, Hoyer Only QBs on Roster

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

New England Patriots backup quarterback Cody Kessler warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly are releasing quarterback Cody Kessler, leaving the team with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as the only quarterbacks on their roster.  

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Wednesday, calling the release a "surprise."

Kessler spent part of the 2019 season with the Patriots as the third-string quarterback behind Tom Brady and Stidham. He was due to make just $910,000 in base salary next season, so this was likely not a financially motivated decision.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

