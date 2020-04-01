Jets GM: NY Did 'Due Diligence' on DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs Before Trades

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The New York Jets apparently looked into trading for wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs before they were both moved this offseason.

On Wednesday, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the team did its "due diligence" on both game-changing receivers but ultimately didn't pull the trigger on any trades, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

