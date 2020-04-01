Jets GM: NY Did 'Due Diligence' on DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs Before Trades

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) motions first down during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The New York Jets apparently looked into trading for wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs before they were both moved this offseason. 

On Wednesday, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the team did its "due diligence" on both game-changing receivers but ultimately didn't pull the trigger on any trades, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

