Chargers' Anthony Lynn Avoids Cam Newton Question: 'We're Looking at Everybody'

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn chose to remain vague when asked to address whether his team is interested in signing free agent quarterback Cam Newton.

"We're looking at everybody," Lynn said, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

Lynn did touch on what seems to be the general concern when it comes to Newton—his health:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on March 18 that the Chargers were intent on "moving forward with Tyrod Taylor for 2020" rather than signing or trading for a veteran quarterback, such as Newton.

"[Taylor is] in the driver's seat (to start), but nothing is finalized," Lynn added Wednesday.

