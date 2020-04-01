Chargers' Anthony Lynn Avoids Cam Newton Question: 'We're Looking at Everybody'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 1, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on from the sideline against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn chose to remain vague when asked to address whether his team is interested in signing free agent quarterback Cam Newton.

"We're looking at everybody," Lynn said, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

Lynn did touch on what seems to be the general concern when it comes to Newton—his health:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on March 18 that the Chargers were intent on "moving forward with Tyrod Taylor for 2020" rather than signing or trading for a veteran quarterback, such as Newton.

"[Taylor is] in the driver's seat (to start), but nothing is finalized," Lynn added Wednesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Chargers scheduled to meet with Houston’s Josh Jones

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Chargers scheduled to meet with Houston’s Josh Jones

    Bolts From The Blue
    via Bolts From The Blue

    Exec Calls Nuk Trade ‘A Joke’

    NFL exec astounded by DeAndre Hopkins-DJ trade: ‘It is amazing in the NFL that some trades are so lopsided’ (Athletic)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Exec Calls Nuk Trade ‘A Joke’

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Clowney's FA Price Falling

    Jadeveon Clowney's asking price has gone from $20M+ to $17-18M as pass-rusher remains unsigned (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Clowney's FA Price Falling

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    AB Works Out Lamar, Hollywood Brown and Jerry Jeudy

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Works Out Lamar, Hollywood Brown and Jerry Jeudy

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report