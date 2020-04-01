Texans' Jon Weeks Sends Whataburger to Houston 1st Responders During COVID-19

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 21: Jon Weeks #46 of the Houston Texans looks on during warmup before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Houston Texans center Jon Weeks was training to become an emergency medical technician (EMT) before his NFL career.

He offered a helping hand to those first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

According to Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official website, Weeks provided Whataburger to Fire Stations 10, 11, 22 and 42 and medical staff at the Houston Emergency Center and shared a personal message of gratitude for everything they are doing as the country and world deals with the pandemic:

"First and foremost, thank you. Thank you for everything that you guys are doing. Thank you for being there on the front lines, making the ultimate sacrifice to protect us, to make sure we are safe. We can't thank you enough. We appreciate everything that you guys are doing. We hope that you guys can enjoy lunch on the Weeks family today. Again, thank you so much for everything."

Weeks has been with the Texans since the 2010 campaign as a center and long snapper and made the Pro Bowl in 2015. 

Houston re-signed him this offseason.

