Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Contract Asking Price Drops Closer to $17-18M Per Year

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney is still without a team as free agency continues, and his asking price has reportedly decreased from $20 million or more to a number closer to the $17-18 million range.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the news Wednesday, noting such a decrease "could spark more interest" in the defensive end, who still has the attention of the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

