Sharks President Defends Playing Games Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Before the NHL went on hiatus, before various players tested positive for the coronavirus and before social distancing had become ingrained in societal behavior, Santa Clara County in California recommended against large gatherings being held because of COVID-19.

The San Jose Sharks, who are based in the area, did not follow that March 5 recommendation and instead hosted three home games at the SAP Center. Now nearly a month later, Sharks President Jonathan Becher is defending that decision, saying he made the "best decision we could with the information we had at the time," per the Associated Press (h/t USA Today).

On March 12, the NHL officially suspended the 2019-20 season because of the virus. Later that day, the Sharks announced a part-time employee at the SAP Center who had last worked before the March 5 recommendation had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The same county recommendation also called for enhanced cleaning precautions should large gatherings continue. The Sharks adhered to that instruction.

"Early March felt a lot different than we are today," Becher said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom officially declared a state of emergency on March 4. As cases continued to escalate, he took a more stringent stance, eventually leading to a mandatory stay-home order on March 19.

According to a CNN tally, there have been 6,932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California as of Tuesday night with 150 dead. Nationwide there have been 185,499 cases and 3,834 deaths.

The NHL is not immune from those statistics, either. Two unnamed Ottawa Senators have tested positive as well as two players on the Colorado Avalanche.

On Tuesday the NHL extended its self-quarantine policy for league players and personnel through April 15 as it continues to work through contingency plans. So far there has been no deadline placed or timeline given for when the league will return.