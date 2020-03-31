NHL Extends Teams' Self-Isolation Period to April 15 Amid Coronavirus Hiatus

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NHL is once again extending its recommended timeline for players and staff members to remain in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Per TSN's Darren Dreger, the new NHL self-isolation period has been extended through April 15.

On March 16, the NHL announced a self-quarantine period for players and staff through March 27 with the hope of opening a training camp in 45 days and restarting games in May at the earliest.

Last week, the league extended its original self-quarantine deadline through April 6.

Team facilities have been closed except to players requiring treatment for "disabling injuries" since the season was suspended on March 12.

Per TSN's Bob McKenzie (h/t Pro Hockey Rumors' Zach Leach), the NHL has requested arena availability through the end of August from each team in the event this season is able to resume.

In addition to players and staff being asked to self-isolate, the NHL announced on March 25 that the 2020 Scouting Combine, draft and awards show have been postponed due to the pandemic.