NFL Rumors: Latest on Yannick Ngakoue Trade Buzz, Dak Prescott Contract, More

The 2020 edition of NFL free agency has been a wild ride thus far. With notable players such as Tom Brady and Emmanuel Sanders switching teams, the unpredictability and entertainment value has been tremendous. Trades have been a major part of this.

We've already seen the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs, David Johnson and Nick Foles moved via the trade market. That market is likely to remain active through the draft—and particularly during it, as teams jockey for positioning.

Players currently under the franchise tag make especially interesting trade candidates, as the tag-and-trade was a popular tactic right around draft time last offseason. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is one such candidate, and he is drawing interest from "multiple interested teams," according to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.

Ngakoue, who finished 2019 with 41 tackles and 8.0 sacks, is just 25 years old and could be a young building block for another franchise. He has also made it clear he isn't interested in signing a long-term deal.

"The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long-term contract in Jacksonville," he tweeted shortly after it was announced that he would be receiving the franchise tag.

More recently, Ngakoue responded to Garafolo's by reiterating his desire to move on:

At this point, it feels like a trade involving Ngakoue will take place before or during the draft. Jacksonville should expect strong compensation for a 25-year-old high-end edge-rusher—he has had at least 8.0 sacks in each of his four pro seasons. At the same time, admitting he is on the block does little to help his trade value.

Expect Jacksonville to deny it wants to deal Ngakoue until it actually does.

Length is a Major Factor in Dak Prescott Contract Talks

Like Ngakoue, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was given the franchise tag this offseason; unlike Ngakoue, there's virtually zero chance Prescott gets traded.



Dallas wants to keep its fantastic 2016 fourth-round find, and according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, it could make him one of the league's highest-paid quarterbacks this offseason.

Talks are ongoing between the Cowboys and Prescott, with contract length being a major piece of the negotiations.

"It's not simply about Dak Prescott being one of the highest-paid players on a per-year average, it's about the guaranteed money," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter. "It's about how much money he's going to get in those first two years, and it's largely about how long the contract is going to be."

According to Fowler, Prescott and "smart" quarterbacks are looking to do a short-term deal now and another deal after the league's new television network and the subsequent salary spike. Dallas, meanwhile, typically prefers long-term deals with which they can spread out bonus money.

Given Prescott's importance to the Cowboys, it's likely that some deal gets done before the July 15 deadline.

The Presence of Tom Brady Helped Land Ndamukong Suh

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason and proceeded to have a 41-tackle, 2.5-sack season. He re-signed this offseason on a team-friendly one-year, $8 million deal.



According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the presence of Brady in Tampa played a large role in Suh's decision to return at a fair price.

"I think the first signing that illustrates how much a player wanted to play with Tom Brady was Ndamukong Suh's one-year, $8 million deal with the Bucs," King wrote. "One team talking with Suh believes playing with Brady was the tipping point in Tampa Bay's favor."

The allure of playing with Brady is apparent. The guy has won six Super Bowls and has played in another three. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early in free agency that players have reached out to the Buccaneers to express their interest in playing with the future Hall of Famer:

While it remains to be seen if Brady can take Tampa to the promised land, he is already helping the franchise by making it an offseason destination. Don't expect Suh to be the last player who join the team because of Brady.