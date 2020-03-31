Ray Lewis, Ravens Crush Browns 42-28 in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Gail Burton/Associated Press

A quarter-century ago, Cleveland Browns ownership packed up the franchise and rechristened it as the Baltimore Ravens.

All it took was those 25 years to give the Ravens a superior collection of all-time talent.

The Ravens raced out to a four-touchdown lead and never looked back on their way to a 42-28 win over the Browns in Tuesday's B/R Madden GOAT matchup.

Lamar Jackson scampered all over the Cleveland defense and was helped out by former 2,000-yard rusher Jamal Lewis for perhaps the most formidable ground game in this tournament.

Cleveland's offense came alive in the second half, twice getting back within two scores, but it did itself in with turnovers early in the game. The Browns fumbled twice in the first half, with one returned for a touchdown and the other coming on a jarring hit by Ray Lewis.

The Ravens move on to play either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Cincinnati Bengals.