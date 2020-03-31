Brett Favre, Packers Beat Randy Moss, Vikings in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Tom Dahlin/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers narrowly bested the Minnesota Vikings 14-9 in the opening round of the B/R Goat Sim on Madden NFL 20.

Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre retired as the NFL's all-time leading passer, while Minnesota's Fran Tarkenton was one of the league's first successful dual-threat quarterbacks. However, defense ruled the day in this game.

With points coming at a premium, Minnesota went for it on 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter. Things quickly unraveled as Darren Sharper hit Tarkenton and forced a fumble.

Favre marched the Packers offense down the field to put Green Bay ahead 14-3.

Randy Moss, who was largely held in check, caught a pass from Tarkenton in the back of the end zone to bring the Vikings to within one score inside the final minute.

Minnesota's two-point conversion failed, keeping the deficit at five points. The Packers recovered the ensuing kickoff, which allowed them to run the remaining time off the clock.

After the Vikings got the game's first points on a Dan Bailey field goal, Favre showed off his legendary arm strength when he hit Davante Adams for a touchdown with 1:29 left in a tight first half between the two NFC North rivals.

The Packers will face off against either the Detroit Lions or Chicago Bears in the second round.

All B/R Goat Sim games are available to watch on Bleacher Report's Twitch channel.