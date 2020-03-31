Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Escape with Win over Broncos in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the second round of the B/R Madden NFL 20 GOAT Sim with a 14-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.

It was the Chiefs' defense that provided the big play late in the game. John Elway was attempting to lead the Broncos down the field for the game-winning score, but Jared Allen got to the Hall of Fame quarterback to preserve the win:

The Broncos struck first with a 10-play drive on their opening possession that was capped off by Elway's 14-yard strike to Ed McCaffrey:

Never one to be intimidated by a deficit, either in real life or a video-game simulation, Patrick Mahomes went 5-of-5 on Kansas City's first possession. The 2018 NFL MVP threw a perfect pass to Otis Taylor to even the score at seven:

Right when it seemed like we were in for a shootout between these two quarterbacks, the defenses for both teams stepped up to remind everyone they are more than just props. Neither team scored in the second quarter to keep things square heading into the second half.

That didn't last long with Mahomes under center for the Chiefs. He found Tony Gonzalez on the first play of the third quarter for a 73-yard score:

Kansas City's defense forced a three-and-out on the Broncos' ensuing possession, though Tom Rouben got off a good punt that was downed at the Chiefs' four-yard line.

Chris Harris Jr. stepped up with a pass breakup on 3rd-and-7 to force the Chiefs to punt.

As the offense seemed to be sputtering, Elway finally made something happen with a huge completion to Demaryius Thomas on 3rd-and-10 for a first down at Kansas City's 25.

Later on the same drive, Terrell Davis converted another 3rd-and-10 for the Broncos with an 11-yard run to set up a 1st-and-goal with less than five minutes remaining.

Buck Buchanan and Derrick Thomas made back-to-back huge plays to push Denver back to the Chiefs' 14-yard line. Jason Elam made a 31-yard field goal to get the Broncos within four, 14-10, with 2:55 to play in regulation.

As the Broncos defense seemed to hit its stride, Mahomes stepped up with another big play on 3rd-and-11 by finding Tony Gonzalez over the middle for 18 yards at the two-minute warning.

Denver was able to force a punt four plays later, putting the ball back in Elway's hands at his own 20-yard line with 1:33 to play. His first pass on the drive went to Rod Smith for 26 yards, but no timeouts kept the clock running.

Three plays later, Allen got to Elway in the backfield to preserve Kansas City's win. The Chiefs victory was also good news for people who had them covering the 3.5-point spread.

Kansas City will take on the winner of the Raiders-Chargers game on Thursday in the second round for the AFC West championship.