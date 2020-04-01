NFL Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Projections and Prospects to Watch

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The NFL's in-person auditions for the 2020 draft are in the bag.

Virtual meetings are as close as teams and prospects can get in this socially distanced world, which will make it tricky for players to significantly change their draft stock. But nothing is ever set in stone at the annual talent grab, and we've already seen several players trend up after strong showings in the portions of the pre-draft process that were completed.

After running through our latest mock first round, we'll spotlight three players who could shape the draft board based on how high they climb.

NFL 2020 Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

23. New England Patriots: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

28. Baltimore Ravens: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

29. Tennessee Titans: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

31. San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Prospects To Watch



Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

There are a lot of different ways to get noticed at the combine, but Mekhi Becton discovered how to literally make the biggest splash.

He had everyone's attention before the workouts even started, as he measured in at 6'7" and tipped the scales at 364 pounds. Then, this mountain of a man flashed eye-opening mobility while speeding through a 5.1-second 40-yard dash.

"Becton...is a rare athlete with exceptional movement skills in the run game and the ability to dominate in pass protection," B/R's Matt Miller wrote. "His combination of length, strength and agility hasn't been seen at the offensive tackle position in the last decade."

There's a cluster of offensive tackles clamoring for the position's top spot, but Becton might have snagged it with his wealth of physical tools. If he climbed into the top five as we have mocked, then could spark an early run on offensive tackles and lead to values at other positions.

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

The sports world probably doesn't seem like it's at a standstill for Justin Herbert.

The 6'6" signal-caller had been making positive strides throughout the contest, as his strong showings at the Senior Bowl and the combine seemed to cement him as a top-10 prospect. But the closer this draft gets, he somehow keeps moving higher.

Since teams can't get an up-close look at Tua Tagovailoa or his medical reports, Herbert is gaining steam as the safer selection. As Miller reported, "multiple teams" now prefer Herbert "because of injuries and the unknowns." Herbert even landed in the No. 1 spot of the latest mock draft from NFL.com's Maurice Jones-Drew.

Herbert isn't going first, but if more teams are seeing him as the second-best quarterback prospect, then he could be an option as early as No. 2. Our mock doesn't have him quite that high—his inconsistency still puts him third on our positional rankings—but if team boards do, he might spark a bidding war on draft night.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Is there a more polarizing prospect in this class than Jordan Love?

Even his numbers can't agree on his outlook. In 2018, he seemed like a breakout star after completing 64 percent of his passes and totaling 32 touchdown passes against only six interceptions. But this past season, his touchdown throws plummeted to 20 and his interceptions skyrocketed to 17. His supporting cast was much worse in the most recent campaign, but there's still work to be done with his decision-making.

So, what does that mean for Love's draft stock? It all depends who you ask. We slotted him at No. 12. Miller put him 24th. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had Love going 23rd, but wrote "Love is going to go higher than No. 23—there's no question." Kiper's colleague, Todd McShay, apparently agrees, because he slotted Love all the way up at No. 6. NFL.com's Charley Casserly didn't even put Love in the first round.

Opinions are everywhere on Love, and while that makes for fun debates now, it could create chaos at the draft. If he goes earlier than expected, then blue-chip prospects will fall at other positions. If he starts slipping, teams might trade up to stop his slide.