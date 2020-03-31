Jets Rumors: QB David Fales Agrees to 1-Year Contract as Sam Darnold's Backup

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New York Jets have reportedly agreed to re-sign quarterback David Fales on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fales spent last season with the Jets, appearing in two games without throwing a pass.

Since being drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round in 2014, he has played five games with zero starts, totaling 31 completions in 48 attempts.

Despite the lack of game experience, he has spent time with head coach Adam Gase with the Jets and with the Miami Dolphins in 2017 and 2018.

Jets offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains has also coached the 29-year-old in New York, Miami and Chicago.

The familiarity with the offense should help him earn the No. 2 spot behind starter Sam Darnold with Mike White the only other quarterback on the roster.

New York had a revolving door behind Darnold last season when he missed three games because of mononucleosis.

Trevor Siemian started one game but suffered an ankle injury that cost him the rest of the year. Luke Falk made two starts but had zero touchdowns and three interceptions.