Jeff Pash: NFL Focused On Playing a 'Traditional Season' That Starts on Time

The NFL remains hopeful of kicking off its 2020 season as usual and with fans in attendance despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeff Pash, the league's executive vice president and general counsel, spoke about the situation with reporters Tuesday: "That's our expectation. Am I certain of that? I'm not certain I'll be here tomorrow. But I'm planning on it, and in the same way, we're planning on having a full season."

Pash also addressed whether the NFL is discussing any contingencies such as games behind closed doors or a delay to the league's planned Sept. 10 start date.

"All of our discussions, all of our focus, has been on a normal, traditional season, starting on time, playing in front of fans, in our regular stadiums, and going through a full 16-game regular season and a full set of playoffs," he said. "That's our focus."

