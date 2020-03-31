Las Vegas Considered as 2022 NFL Draft Site After 2020 Move Due to COVID-19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

A general view of the NFL logo on the main stage during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The NFL is looking to hold a future draft in Las Vegas after the 2020 event had to be moved because of the coronavirus pandemic.  

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league is looking at holding the 2022 NFL draft in the city. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

