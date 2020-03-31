Las Vegas Considered as 2022 NFL Draft Site After 2020 Move Due to COVID-19

Las Vegas Considered as 2022 NFL Draft Site After 2020 Move Due to COVID-19March 31, 2020
Steve Luciano/Associated Press
The NFL is looking to hold a future draft in Las Vegas after the 2020 event had to be moved because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league is looking at holding the 2022 NFL draft in the city.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
NFL Approves Playoff Expansion
Owners vote to add an extra playoff team per conference after the 2020 season (Rapoport)