DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals Have Discussed New Contract After Texans Trade

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 31, 2020

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals managed to acquire All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans earlier this month, and they don't want to risk losing him once his five-year, $81 million contract expires following the 2022 season:

The Cardinals had to trade relatively very little to Houston in exchange for Hopkins:

The 27-year-old is owed $39.915 million over the next three seasons with a $12.5 million cap hit in 2020, per Spotrac

Hopkins was taken 27th overall by Houston in the 2013 NFL draft. He has notched five 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in five of his seven pro seasons, including three straight dating back to 2017, when he led the league with 13 receiving touchdowns.

Overall as a Texan, the Clemson product posted 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns on 632 catches across 110 starts.

Hopkins is already immersing himself in his new city:

Video Play Button

And his new teammates, including quarterback Kyler Murray and fellow All-Pro receiver Larry Fitzgerald, have given him a warm welcome:

Fitzgerald is only under contract for the 2020 season, and Hopkins will serve as an excellent bridge for Murray and the Cardinals' offense once the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer decides to retire.

But first, the Cardinals will try in 2020 to flip a 5-10-1 2019 campaign into their first playoff appearance since 2015.

