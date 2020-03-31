DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals Have Discussed New Contract After Texans Trade

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals managed to acquire All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans earlier this month, and they don't want to risk losing him once his five-year, $81 million contract expires following the 2022 season:

The Cardinals had to trade relatively very little to Houston in exchange for Hopkins:

The 27-year-old is owed $39.915 million over the next three seasons with a $12.5 million cap hit in 2020, per Spotrac.

Hopkins was taken 27th overall by Houston in the 2013 NFL draft. He has notched five 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in five of his seven pro seasons, including three straight dating back to 2017, when he led the league with 13 receiving touchdowns.

Overall as a Texan, the Clemson product posted 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns on 632 catches across 110 starts.

Hopkins is already immersing himself in his new city:

And his new teammates, including quarterback Kyler Murray and fellow All-Pro receiver Larry Fitzgerald, have given him a warm welcome:

Fitzgerald is only under contract for the 2020 season, and Hopkins will serve as an excellent bridge for Murray and the Cardinals' offense once the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer decides to retire.

But first, the Cardinals will try in 2020 to flip a 5-10-1 2019 campaign into their first playoff appearance since 2015.