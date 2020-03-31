ESPN Broadcaster Patrick McEnroe Announces He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

John Minchillo/Associated Press

ESPN tennis broadcaster Patrick McEnroe, who won the 1989 French Open doubles championship with Jim Grabb, announced Tuesday he's tested positive for COVID-19.

McEnroe explained in a Twitter video he felt "minor symptoms" about 10 days ago and has remained self-isolated ever since. He said the coronavirus symptoms have now passed and he feels fine:

The 53-year-old New York native is the younger brother of seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John McEnroe. They now often work alongside each other on ESPN's tennis coverage.

McEnroe also operated as the head of player development for the United States Tennis Association from 2008 through 2014. He also served as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup (2000-10) and Olympic (2004) teams.

He urged people to follow social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm doing absolutely fine," he said in the Twitter video. "Thoughts and prayers to all those people who are struggling with this. We gotta do our part. We gotta listen and we gotta stay home."

The latest numbers from the World Health Organization show 140,640 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States with 2,398 deaths attributed to the disease as of Tuesday afternoon.