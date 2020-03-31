Tua Tagovailoa, Mariano Rivera, Yeezy Items Headline COVID-19 Relief Auction

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Some of the biggest names across sports have donated items for an auction with the proceeds going to COVID-19 relief, via TMZ.

The auction is being run through Collectible Xchange, with 36 items currently open for bidding before closing on May 3.

Among the physical items to purchase are an autographed Tua Tagovailoa Alabama jersey (starting bid of $450), signed gloves from Jon Jones ($150), an autographed Mike Ditka Chicago Bears jersey ($200), signed Barry Sanders shoes ($350) and a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Cloud shoes ($200).

Meanwhile, fans can also bid on meet and greets with several sports celebrities, including former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, which comes with two tickets for a Yankees game ($1,500). Fans can also get a lunch for four with Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton in San Diego ($7,500) or a video chat with Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim ($200).

The proceeds will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund which is aiding relief and treatment efforts.