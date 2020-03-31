Tua Tagovailoa, Mariano Rivera, Yeezy Items Headline COVID-19 Relief Auction

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 17: 2019 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and former New York Yankee Mariano Rivera throws the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Yankees and the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on August 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Some of the biggest names across sports have donated items for an auction with the proceeds going to COVID-19 relief, via TMZ

The auction is being run through Collectible Xchange, with 36 items currently open for bidding before closing on May 3.

Among the physical items to purchase are an autographed Tua Tagovailoa Alabama jersey (starting bid of $450), signed gloves from Jon Jones ($150), an autographed Mike Ditka Chicago Bears jersey ($200), signed Barry Sanders shoes ($350) and a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Cloud shoes ($200). 

Meanwhile, fans can also bid on meet and greets with several sports celebrities, including former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, which comes with two tickets for a Yankees game ($1,500). Fans can also get a lunch for four with Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton in San Diego ($7,500) or a video chat with Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim ($200).

The proceeds will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund which is aiding relief and treatment efforts.

Video Play Button

Related

    'Tank for Trevor' Becoming 2-Team Race

    @MikeTanier reveals who's in the running to draft Trevor Lawrence in 2021 👉

    Featured logo
    Featured

    'Tank for Trevor' Becoming 2-Team Race

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Landing Spots for Cam Newton 📍

    These are the ideal teams for the former MVP

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Best Landing Spots for Cam Newton 📍

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Grading 10 NBA Blockbusters ✍️

    Melo to the Knicks. Harden to the Rockets. Our writer grades some of the biggest trades since 2010 ⬇️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Re-Grading 10 NBA Blockbusters ✍️

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    What We Miss and Don't Miss About MLB

    Players and storylines we're missing...and the ones we're not 🙃

    Featured logo
    Featured

    What We Miss and Don't Miss About MLB

    Bob Klapisch
    via Bleacher Report