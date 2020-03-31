Roger Federer Shows off Trick Shots in Twitter Video amid Knee Injury Recovery

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

Tennis legend Roger Federer kept fans entertained Monday by posting a video of himself executing trick shots against a wall in the snow.

Federer made several between-the-legs and behind-the-back shots look easy:

With the ATP season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, nearly four million fans got their tennis fix by watching Federer's video as of Tuesday morning.

Federer underwent knee surgery in February but seems to be doing well in his recovery. The surgery would have forced the Swiss to miss the French Open, but it was moved from May and June to September and October as a result of COVID-19.

The 38-year-old veteran is the No. 4-ranked player in the world currently and has 20 career Grand Slam singles titles to his credit.

Federer reached the semifinals of the Australian Open earlier this year, and while he hasn't won a Grand Slam since the 2018 Aussie Open, he remains one of the top players in the sport when healthy.

During his time away from tennis, Federer is not only working on his trick shots and rehabbing his knee; he and his wife, Mirka, also announced they will donate $1.2 million to vulnerable families in Switzerland, per ESPN.