Texans' Laremy Tunsil Commits to Donate Up to $250K Toward COVID-19 Relief

Texans' Laremy Tunsil Commits to Donate Up to $250K Toward COVID-19 ReliefMarch 31, 2020
Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil announced two charitable initiatives Monday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, per Deepi Sidhu of HoustonTexans.com.
Laremy Tunsil @KingTunsil78
In these times, I want to do everything I can do to support those in need. I will be committing up to $250K towards Covid-19 relief, including donations to the Florida Gateway Food Bank in my hometown of Lake City and the @StarofHopeMission in Houston. #LaremyCares https://t.co/tXGzehmidr
The first is a pledge up to $250,000 for the Florida Gateway Food Bank in Lake City, Florida, and the Star of Hope Mission in Houston.
The second is an outlet designed to help people who have lost sources of income because of the pandemic.
Per Tunsil, people can email laremycares@gmail.com and ask for funds for necessities. Tunsil listed electricity, water, car and rent bills as examples.
The bill must be attached to the email, and Tunsil's team of supporters will sift through messages and help as much as they can.
Tunsil, 25, has played four NFL seasons, with his first three occurring with the Miami Dolphins.
Miami traded him to Houston before the 2019 season. He made his first Pro Bowl this year as the Texans' starting left tackle.
