Texans' Laremy Tunsil Commits to Donate Up to $250K Toward COVID-19 Relief

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 31, 2020

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) celebrates his team's touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil announced two charitable initiatives Monday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, per Deepi Sidhu of HoustonTexans.com.

The first is a pledge up to $250,000 for the Florida Gateway Food Bank in Lake City, Florida, and the Star of Hope Mission in Houston.

The second is an outlet designed to help people who have lost sources of income because of the pandemic.

Per Tunsil, people can email laremycares@gmail.com and ask for funds for necessities. Tunsil listed electricity, water, car and rent bills as examples.

The bill must be attached to the email, and Tunsil's team of supporters will sift through messages and help as much as they can.

Tunsil, 25, has played four NFL seasons, with his first three occurring with the Miami Dolphins.

Miami traded him to Houston before the 2019 season. He made his first Pro Bowl this year as the Texans' starting left tackle.

