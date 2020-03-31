NFL Free Agency 2020 Rumors: Latest on Jadeveon Clowney, Jameis Winston and More

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

NFL free agency is starting to clear out, but there are some notable names still looking for teams.

Most notably, a trio of former No. 1 overall picks are looking for homes. Jadeveon Clowney, Jameis Winston and Cam Newton will all rock different colors next season, but the process for finding a match has taken longer than other top talents on the market.

This is exceptionally troubling for the quarterbacks. Both Newton and Winston don't know the life of a backup. Both were Day 1 starters who have never had to take a backseat other than when injury forced them out of the lineup. Now, almost every team has their starter or are set to take a presumed Day 1 starter in the draft.

Clowney is still likely to become a starter wherever he winds up. He doesn't always live up to his potential in sheer numbers, but he's still a physically imposing force. The question is going to be compensation, and if his waiting game on the right offer will pay off.

The rumor mill has the latest on each of these three plus a look ahead at what the cost of an elite offensive tackle might be.

'Growing Thought' Jadeveon Clowney Might Not Sign Until Camp

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

When free agency started, it was speculated that Jadeveon Clowney would be top of a lot of teams' wish lists. After all, most of what could have been a promising class at the position never saw the market.

Matt Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Shaquil Barrett and Bud Dupree were all given the franchise tag. That left Clowney as one of the few impact players at his position hitting the open market and ostensibly driving up the price.

That's not how it has played out yet.

Instead, a lot of the speculative suitors passed on the former Seahawk. Dante Fowler Jr. reportedly signed a three-year $48 million deal with the Falcons. Jason Pierre-Paul went back to the Buccaneers on a two-year $27 million agreement. Robert Quinn really cashed in with a five-year, $70 million contract from the Bears.

Yet, Clowney still remains unsigned, and that could remain the case for the foreseeable future.

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reported that there's a "growing thought" around the league that he Clowney could take a while to find a home with "some wondering if he could even wait into training camp."

Jay Glazer of The Athletic reported the market for Clowney "hasn't been huge," citing his career-long struggle with injuries and the fact that teams can't bring him in to examine him for themselves.

Clowney has played in 75 of a possible 96 career games, missing time with various injuries and failed to put up big numbers with Seattle last season. He had a career-low three sacks and only had 30 pressures. It is his only season with the Seahawks after being traded from the Texans in the preseason.

When Clowney is healthy he's still an elite athlete, but that health is a big concern.

Corbin Smith of Sports Illustrated has reported that Seattle offered him a deal that would pay him $18.5 million per year. However, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Clowney is looking for a deal that would pay at least $20 million per season.

Contracts of that magnitude don't come without teams doing extensive research into their investment. With so much uncertainty in the market right now, and most teams already spending the big money they have allocated, the waiting game is a risky venture for Clowney.

Steelers Not a Likely Destination for Cam Newton, Jameis Winston

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

When you begin to look across the league at possible landing spots for Newton and Winston, the Pittsburgh Steelers look like a match at first blush.

If the team had a more competent backup behind Ben Roethlisberger they would have been a playoff team last season. Big Ben is 38 years old and coming off a season in which he missed 14 games due to an elbow injury.

It's fair to wonder how much he has left to give the organization he's spent his whole career with. Enter Newton and/or Winston, who need a place to recoup their value and potentially take over as a starter.

The dots start to connect from there.

However, neither is likely to sign with Pittsburgh, according to Steelers beat writer Ed Bouchette of The Athletic. Answering a question regarding the likelihood either player winds up in Black and Yellow next season he said Newton is an "emphatic no" from the organization because he is coming off shoulder and foot injuries.

As for Winston, he said the team would only look at the former Bucs quarterback if he "would come as a cheap backup."

As Field Yates of ESPN noted, the Steelers are sitting on about $8.6 million in cap space. That may not even be enough to sign their rookie class when the draft is over, much less afford to add a free agent at quarterback with Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph already on the roster.

Newton and Winston are bound to find NFL teams eventually, but the Steelers aren't a likely destination as they aren't in a great spot with the cap and don't need to take the risk.

Texans, Laremy Tunsil Give Insight into Next Year's Market

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

As most of the big names of this year's free-agency class are already taken care of, it gets interesting to see what comes out of negotiations for the potential free agents in 2021.

Texans offensive tackle Tunsil is reportedly starting negotiations with the team to extend his deal. The former Dolphins first-round pick is set to make $10.3 million next season but could be much wealthier once the two sides come together on a new deal.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle provided some details of the negotiations:

For context, the $18.5 million per year figure would make Tunsil the highest-paid tackle in 2019. According to Spotrac, Lane Johnson is the highest-paid tackle in the league on an average per season basis at $18 million.

With Wilson reporting that Tunsil's counter-offer is "significantly higher," the middle ground would appear to still make Tunsil the highest-paid tackle in the game.

That's not factoring in other tackles who could be in for big paydays next season, though. Ronnie Stanley and Dion Dawkins have been playing at an elite level and should command even bigger salaries than Tunsil.

The market could be in for a reset with these potential deals.