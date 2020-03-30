Video: Terrell Owens Starts Driveway Sit-Up Challenge, Tags LeBron James, More

Video: Terrell Owens Starts Driveway Sit-Up Challenge, Tags LeBron James, MoreMarch 30, 2020
Like many across the country and world, Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is attempting to find ways to pass the time while social distancing.
As a result, Owens launched the "COVID-19 Driveway Challenge" and tagged a number of stars including LeBron James, Chris Paul, The Rock and Chad Johnson:
Apparently former teammate Donovan McNabb isn't invited, as Owens referenced McNabb allegedly vomiting during Super Bowl XXXIX:
The five-time All-Pro famously gave a press conference while performing sit-ups in his driveway in August 2005 after he got into an argument with then-Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid. Give him credit for devising a way for fans to get in a good self-quarantine workout, though.
And obviously there's still no love lost between Owens and McNabb.
