Video: Terrell Owens Starts Driveway Sit-Up Challenge, Tags LeBron James, More

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Like many across the country and world, Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is attempting to find ways to pass the time while social distancing.

As a result, Owens launched the "COVID-19 Driveway Challenge" and tagged a number of stars including LeBron James, Chris Paul, The Rock and Chad Johnson:

Apparently former teammate Donovan McNabb isn't invited, as Owens referenced McNabb allegedly vomiting during Super Bowl XXXIX:

The five-time All-Pro famously gave a press conference while performing sit-ups in his driveway in August 2005 after he got into an argument with then-Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid. Give him credit for devising a way for fans to get in a good self-quarantine workout, though.

And obviously there's still no love lost between Owens and McNabb.