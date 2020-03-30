McCaffrey, Panthers Defeat Michael Vick, Falcons in OT in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Michael Vick might be a Madden legend, but he couldn't help the Atlanta Falcons advance in the B/R GOAT Sim on Madden NFL 20.

Christian McCaffrey scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime, finding some space and breaking free for a 70-yard run to hand the Carolina Panthers a 20-14 victory.

The Panthers jumped out to a 14-0 lead as Cam Newton lit up a Falcons secondary that included Deion Sanders. He was 11-of-15 for 131 yards and two touchdowns through the first two quarters.

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly also made a huge play in the second quarter with the Falcons poised to score. The five-time first-team All-Pro dislodged the ball from Michael Turner, and Mike Minter recovered the fumble for Carolina.

A 14-yard touchdown pass from Vick to Andre Rison halved the deficit, while the Falcons turned up the defense on the Panthers in the second half.

As the fourth quarter wound down, Vick marched the offense down the field and set up a 1st-and-goal from the 4-yard line with 30 seconds remaining. On first down, he escaped the pocket and found the end zone.

The result qualifies as a minor upset since the Falcons were a 1.5-point favorite coming in. Those who still have fond memories of playing as Vick in Madden NFL 2004 probably had Atlanta going through on the strength of the star quarterback alone.

The Panthers will face either the New Orleans Saints or Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round.

All B/R GOAT Sim games are broadcast on B/R's Twitch channel.