Peyton Manning, Colts Fall to Jaguars in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense shut down the Indianapolis Colts in a 17-7 win in the first round of the B/R GOAT Madden Sim Tournament.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson II and running back Fred Taylor scored Jacksonville's touchdowns.

Colts quarterback Peyton Manning found his favorite target, wide receiver Marvin Harrison, with a 15-yard score with six seconds remaining.

The tournament features each franchise's best historical players, grouped together on all-time teams and placed into a 32-team bracket to decide which NFL franchise features the top collection of talent.

The tournament will have games daily through April 10 before the April 13 championship. All games are on B/R's Twitch.

Below you can find the Colts' and Jags' rosters before heading to game action.

Indianapolis All-Time Roster

QB: Peyton Manning (99 OVR), Johnny Unitas (98 OVR), Andrew Luck (92 OVR)

RB: Edgerrin James (93 OVR), Lenny Moore (93 OVR)

WR: Marvin Harrison (96 OVR), Reggie Wayne (92 OVR), Raymond Berry (91 OVR), T.Y. Hilton (91 OVR)

TE: John Mackey (97 OVR), Dallas Clark (95 OVR)

OL: Jim Parker (98 OVR), Jeff Saturday (97 OVR), Quenton Nelson (94 OVR), Tarik Glenn (86 OVR), Chris Hinton (89 OVR)

DL: Gino Marchetti (96 OVR), Dwight Freeney (93 OVR), Robert Mathis (92 OVR), Art Donovan (89 OVR)

LB: Darius Leonard (85 OVR), Duane Bickett (85 OVR), Jeff Herrod (82 OVR)

CB: Bobby Boyd (88 OVR), Vontae Davis (85 OVR), Eugene Daniel (83 OVR)

SS: Bob Sanders (95 OVR)

FS: Rick Volk (87 OVR)

K: Adam Vinatieri (97 OVR)

P: Pat McAfee (87 OVR)

Jacksonville All-Time Roster

QB: Mark Brunell (84 OVR)

RB: Fred Taylor (91 OVR), Maurice Jones-Drew (89 OVR), Leonard Fournette (83 OVR)

WR: Jimmy Smith (93 OVR), Keenan McCardell (89 OVR), Allen Robinson II (86 OVR), Marqise Lee (80 OVR)

TE: Marcedes Lewis (83 OVR)

OL: Tony Boselli (97 OVR), Brandon Linder (86 OVR), Brad Meester (83 OVR), Maurice Williams (80 OVR)

DL: John Henderson (90 OVR), Marcus Stroud (86 OVR), Yannick Ngakoue (84 OVR), Josh Allen (80 OVR)

LB: Telvin Smith Sr. (88 OVR), Myles Jack (83 OVR), Paul Posluszny (83 OVR)

CB: Jalen Ramsey (96 OVR), Rashean Mathis (89 OVR), A.J. Bouye (88 OVR)

SS: Donovin Darius (82 OVR), Tashaun Gipson Sr. (82 OVR)

K: Josh Lambo (84 OVR)

P: Bryan Barker (85 OVR)

Recap

The Jaguars appeared to hand momentum on a silver platter to the Colts with this failed fake field-goal attempt:



But the Colts could not take advantage.

Both sides nearly went into halftime scoreless before Robinson hauled in an eight-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter:

The Jags got a second-half field goal to go up 10-0 before Taylor put this one away thanks to a 39-yard scamper for the score:

Manning's touchdown to Harrison closed the scoring, albeit too late to salvage any chance at winning:

Jacksonville will advance to the second round to play the winner of the Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans matchup. That one will take place on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Twitch.