NFL Draft 2020: Odds, Predictions for Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, More Top QBs

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

In recent years, there has been an influx of talented quarterbacks coming into the NFL. In 2018, five were selected in the first round of the draft, while three more were picked on the opening night of the event last year.

At least three quarterbacks have been drafted in the first round in each of the last four years, and that's unlikely to change in 2020. Three quarterbacks are near-locks to be first-round picks (Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert), and it's possible a fourth (Jordan Love) will also be selected.

Not only are those quarterbacks likely to be drafted early, but they also all have the potential to make an impact in the league in their rookie seasons.

Here are some quarterback-related odds for the draft, followed by predictions for when some of these players will come off the board.

2020 NFL Draft Odds

Odds obtained via Caesars

Team to draft Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

Lions +120

Redskins +275

Chargers +400

Patriots +1800

Bengals +2000

Raiders +2000

Field +2000

Jaguars +2500

Broncos +3000

Colts +4500

Panthers +7500

Saints +10000

Buccaneers +20000

Titans +20000

Number of QBs drafted in first round

Over 4 -200 (bet $200 to win $100)

Under 4 +170

Number of QBs drafted in first five picks

Over 2.5 +180

Under 2.5 -220

Which round will Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts be drafted?

Round 3 +150

Round 2 +175

Rounds 4-7 +225

Round 1 +600

NFL Draft Predictions

Burrow becomes Bengals' new franchise QB



Some years, there's uncertainty regarding which player will be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. But this year, the Bengals are going to keep it simple and make the obvious decision.

Cincinnati is 0-4 in the playoffs with Andy Dalton as its starting quarterback, and it hasn't reached the postseason any of the last four years. It's time for the Bengals to bring in a new franchise quarterback, which they'll do by selecting LSU's Joe Burrow with the top selection in the draft.

The 23-year-old emerged as the top player in the draft class with an incredible 2019 season with the Tigers, in which he passed for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and only six interceptions while leading them to a 15-0 season and a national championship.

Burrow also won the Heisman Trophy and was a unanimous All-American, which were part of a long list of accolades he received for the campaign.

Although the Bengals have many needs after going 2-14 last season, they'll likely need a new quarterback to get back to the playoffs and win their first postseason game since the 1990 campaign. Burrow has the potential to do that for them, and he'll begin the journey following the draft.

Tagovailoa goes to Dolphins at No. 5 (or earlier)

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins will likely consider drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2, as rumors have swirled about the possibility.

In the end, though, they'll stick with Dwayne Haskins Jr. and go a different direction (likely to Ohio State defensive end Chase Young) with the pick.

That leads to the Lions at No. 3 and the Giants at No. 4, with neither team likely to draft a quarterback. However, both could field offers for trades as teams may want to move up in order to have the opportunity to draft Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins aren't going to allow that to happen, though. It'd make sense for them to draft Tagovailoa at No. 5, but if there's buzz about teams looking to jump ahead of them, don't be surprised if they make a deal with Detroit or New York in order to acquire their new franchise quarterback.

The 22-year-old threw 76 touchdowns and only nine interceptions over his last two seasons at Alabama, and as long as he proves he's healed from season-ending hip surgery, there should be no concerns about how he'll fare in the NFL.

Tagovailoa has the potential to develop into a star quarterback for Miami and get its franchise on the right track.

Herbert follows to Chargers at No. 6

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Chargers' offense is going to look a lot different in 2020, mostly because a quarterback other than Philip Rivers will be starting a game for them for the first time since the 2005 season. And it could be former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who Los Angeles will select with the No. 6 pick.

There's a chance veteran Tyrod Taylor will be the Week 1 starter, whether they draft Herbert or not. But they're likely to pick the former Duck either way as Taylor, who is 30, isn't likely to be their quarterback of the future.

Herbert was a four-year starter at Oregon and ended with the best season of his college career. He passed for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions last season for the Ducks to solidify himself as a probable first-round draft pick.

It could be a smooth transition from college to the NFL for the 22-year-old if he starts for the Chargers in his rookie year, as he'd be surrounded by talented players such as running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Keenan Allen.