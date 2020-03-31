NFL Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Projections and Top Underrated Prospects

NFL Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Projections and Top Underrated ProspectsMarch 31, 2020
When the football world is roughly a month out from the NFL draft—as it is now—it's not difficult to ascertain who the top draft picks are likely to be. Determining which underrated prospect could become future stars is a little trickier, though.
Take the 2017 draft, for example. Pass-rusher Myles Garrett was viewed as a can't-miss prospect and likely No. 1 pick at the very beginning of the predraft process. Texas A&M quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, was viewed as a boom-or-bust candidate and a risky Round 1 selection.
"Mahomes will be a work in progress, but he's a high-ceiling, low-floor prospect," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft.
Three years later, Mahomes owns a league MVP award and a Super Bowl title.
While there might not be a Mahomes-like surprise in this year's draft class, there are some intriguing late first-round and Day 2 prospects who could develop into perennial Pro Bowlers. We'll examine some of them here, along with an updated Round 1 mock.
2020 NFL Mock Draft
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
15. Denver Broncos: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
16. Atlanta Falcons: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
17. Dallas Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
25. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
27. Seattle Seahawks: Joshua Jones, OT, Houston
28. Baltimore Ravens: Josh Uche, Michigan
29. Tennessee Titans: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
31. San Francisco 49ers: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
While LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert are widely expected to be top-10 prospects, Utah State's Jordan Love is considered to be a step below.
This is partially because Love didn't exactly thrive in big games—he was 15-of-30 for 130 yards against LSU—and partially because he threw an alarming 17 interceptions in 2019. From a physical standpoint, though, Love might be underrated. According to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, Love's 2019 struggles aren't entirely his fault.
"He's truly the only quarterback I ever evaluated who is going to throw into bigger windows in the NFL than he did in college," Nagy said, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. "He had to try to win games. Did he develop some bad habits? Absolutely. He has a little gunslinger to him. But you can always coach that out of a guy more than you can coach it into him."
Love has athleticism and arm talent to spare. Could he be the next Mahomes? It's possible, and plenty of teams appear interested in finding out:
Josh Uche, Michigan
Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young shouldn't be an unknown to even casual draft fans. He's arguably the closest thing this draft class has to a can't-miss prospect, though he certainly isn't the only pass-rusher teams will be interested in Round 1.
LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa are also likely first-rounders. Michigan's Josh Uche could be in the conversation, too, though he hasn't gained the attention of Young or even Chaisson.
Uche didn't have eye-popping numbers in 2019—he finished with 8.5 sacks and 35 tackles—and he isn't going to wow anyone with his size. The second-team All-Big Ten defender measured in at 6'1" and 245 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he is quick, athletic and moves well in space. As a linebacker who occasionally rushes the passer, he could be a terrific pro.
"He's unlikely to find sustained success as a situational rusher, but it should be in play for a team to turn loose his rush instincts and agility inside the pocket as a blitzer," Zierlein wrote.
Though he doesn't have the upside of former teammate Devin Bush, Uche could be a similar do-it-all defender at the next level.
AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College
Boston College running back AJ Dillon has virtually no chance to go in the first round—few backs have a realistic shot this year—but he's a prospect worth keeping an eye on. A bigger runner at 6'0" and 247 pounds, the former Eagles star has the potential to have a Derrick Henry-like impact on a pro offense.
Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller listed Dillon as his best power back, and with his size, it's not hard to see why. However, Dillon's game isn't all about size and strength. He has incredible vision, some serious explosiveness and enough speed to turn a small opening into a big gain.
Dillon logged a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and a 41-inch vertical in Indianapolis.
On film, Dillon's ability to identify running lanes and then burst past defenders is reminiscent of Cleveland Browns back Nick Chubb. Dillon can smash a defensive front the way Henry has for the Tennessee Titans—interestingly, the 247-pound Henry ran a 4.54-second 40 at the combine.
Dillon racked up 1,685 yards rushing in 2019. He has a chance to be a high-end starter in the NFL.
