NFL Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Projections and Top Underrated Prospects

Branddon Wade/Associated Press

When the football world is roughly a month out from the NFL draft—as it is now—it's not difficult to ascertain who the top draft picks are likely to be. Determining which underrated prospect could become future stars is a little trickier, though.

Take the 2017 draft, for example. Pass-rusher Myles Garrett was viewed as a can't-miss prospect and likely No. 1 pick at the very beginning of the predraft process. Texas A&M quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, was viewed as a boom-or-bust candidate and a risky Round 1 selection.

"Mahomes will be a work in progress, but he's a high-ceiling, low-floor prospect," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft.

Three years later, Mahomes owns a league MVP award and a Super Bowl title.

While there might not be a Mahomes-like surprise in this year's draft class, there are some intriguing late first-round and Day 2 prospects who could develop into perennial Pro Bowlers. We'll examine some of them here, along with an updated Round 1 mock.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Denver Broncos: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

16. Atlanta Falcons: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

17. Dallas Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

27. Seattle Seahawks: Joshua Jones, OT, Houston

28. Baltimore Ravens: Josh Uche, Michigan

29. Tennessee Titans: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

While LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert are widely expected to be top-10 prospects, Utah State's Jordan Love is considered to be a step below.

This is partially because Love didn't exactly thrive in big games—he was 15-of-30 for 130 yards against LSU—and partially because he threw an alarming 17 interceptions in 2019. From a physical standpoint, though, Love might be underrated. According to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, Love's 2019 struggles aren't entirely his fault.

"He's truly the only quarterback I ever evaluated who is going to throw into bigger windows in the NFL than he did in college," Nagy said, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. "He had to try to win games. Did he develop some bad habits? Absolutely. He has a little gunslinger to him. But you can always coach that out of a guy more than you can coach it into him."

Love has athleticism and arm talent to spare. Could he be the next Mahomes? It's possible, and plenty of teams appear interested in finding out:

Josh Uche, Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young shouldn't be an unknown to even casual draft fans. He's arguably the closest thing this draft class has to a can't-miss prospect, though he certainly isn't the only pass-rusher teams will be interested in Round 1.

LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa are also likely first-rounders. Michigan's Josh Uche could be in the conversation, too, though he hasn't gained the attention of Young or even Chaisson.

Uche didn't have eye-popping numbers in 2019—he finished with 8.5 sacks and 35 tackles—and he isn't going to wow anyone with his size. The second-team All-Big Ten defender measured in at 6'1" and 245 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he is quick, athletic and moves well in space. As a linebacker who occasionally rushes the passer, he could be a terrific pro.

"He's unlikely to find sustained success as a situational rusher, but it should be in play for a team to turn loose his rush instincts and agility inside the pocket as a blitzer," Zierlein wrote.

Though he doesn't have the upside of former teammate Devin Bush, Uche could be a similar do-it-all defender at the next level.

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Boston College running back AJ Dillon has virtually no chance to go in the first round—few backs have a realistic shot this year—but he's a prospect worth keeping an eye on. A bigger runner at 6'0" and 247 pounds, the former Eagles star has the potential to have a Derrick Henry-like impact on a pro offense.

Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller listed Dillon as his best power back, and with his size, it's not hard to see why. However, Dillon's game isn't all about size and strength. He has incredible vision, some serious explosiveness and enough speed to turn a small opening into a big gain.

Dillon logged a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and a 41-inch vertical in Indianapolis.

On film, Dillon's ability to identify running lanes and then burst past defenders is reminiscent of Cleveland Browns back Nick Chubb. Dillon can smash a defensive front the way Henry has for the Tennessee Titans—interestingly, the 247-pound Henry ran a 4.54-second 40 at the combine.

Dillon racked up 1,685 yards rushing in 2019. He has a chance to be a high-end starter in the NFL.