Tanner Muse NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Clemson's Tanner Muse reacts after the play to begins during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Tanner Muse, Clemson

    

STRENGTHS

—Tape looked slow, but his 4.41-second 40-yard dash did not.

—Position versatility at linebacker/safety hybrid. 

—Finished his collegiate career with seven interceptions and proved he can find the football on the ground or in the air. 

—Often used as a quarterback spy and closer to the line of scrimmage, where he excels against the run. 

    

WEAKNESSES

—More of a hitter than a tackler. 

—Limited to a specific need for most teams; doesn't play much slot or deep safety. 

—Can overpursue rushing lanes, which led to one of J.K. Dobbins' big runs in the College Football Playoff. 

—Has stiff hips; struggles to change directions once he is committed. 

   

OVERALL 

Video Play Button

Muse was a fan favorite at Clemson for his style of play and production. Much like teammate Isaiah Simmons, Muse might be playing more linebacker in the NFL and less safety, but he'll likely see time at both positions. When he weighed in at 227 pounds and ran a 4.41-second 40, most scouts saw him as a linebacker/safety hybrid, which is great in terms of his value. 

    

GRADE: 65

PRO COMPARISON: Su'a Cravens/Taylor Mays

Related

    Tanner Muse Scouting Report

    Las Vegas Raiders logo
    Las Vegas Raiders

    Tanner Muse Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Raiders New WR the NFL's Next Unicorn?

    Check out B/R’s feature on Lynn Bowden Jr. ➡️

    Las Vegas Raiders logo
    Las Vegas Raiders

    Is Raiders New WR the NFL's Next Unicorn?

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Bryan Edwards Scouting Report

    Las Vegas Raiders logo
    Las Vegas Raiders

    Bryan Edwards Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Lynn Bowden Scouting Report

    Las Vegas Raiders logo
    Las Vegas Raiders

    Lynn Bowden Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report