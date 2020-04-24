Tanner Muse NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders' Pick

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

S Tanner Muse, Clemson

STRENGTHS

—Tape looked slow, but his 4.41-second 40-yard dash did not.

—Position versatility at linebacker/safety hybrid.

—Finished his collegiate career with seven interceptions and proved he can find the football on the ground or in the air.

—Often used as a quarterback spy and closer to the line of scrimmage, where he excels against the run.

WEAKNESSES

—More of a hitter than a tackler.

—Limited to a specific need for most teams; doesn't play much slot or deep safety.

—Can overpursue rushing lanes, which led to one of J.K. Dobbins' big runs in the College Football Playoff.

—Has stiff hips; struggles to change directions once he is committed.

OVERALL

Muse was a fan favorite at Clemson for his style of play and production. Much like teammate Isaiah Simmons, Muse might be playing more linebacker in the NFL and less safety, but he'll likely see time at both positions. When he weighed in at 227 pounds and ran a 4.41-second 40, most scouts saw him as a linebacker/safety hybrid, which is great in terms of his value.

GRADE: 65

PRO COMPARISON: Su'a Cravens/Taylor Mays