Reggie Robinson II NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

S13 Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa

STRENGTHS

—Primarily played corner at Tulsa, but projects well as a slot corner/safety hybrid.

—Versatility for days; can match up on the outside with bigger receivers, in the slot with tight ends or with running backs out of the backfield.

—Recovered from an injury his junior year to have his most productive season in 2019 with three interceptions.

—Can play press at the line of scrimmage against receivers or tight ends.

—Height, weight, speed winner (6'1", 205 lbs, 4.44-second 40-yard dash)





WEAKNESSES

—Struggled to mirror in man coverage; will most likely be a slot corner in the NFL.

—Shies away from contact; slow to come up in the run.

—Slow to react to the ball or ball-carriers.

—Relies too much on his hands in coverage.

OVERALL

A big outside corner at Tulsa who struggled to turn and run with speedy receivers, Robinson will likely move inside to slot corner or safety. His 40 time shows the speed to recover, but he is still too slow to react to what's happening in front of him.

GRADE: 64

PRO COMPARISON: Kareem Jackson/Rayshawn Jenkins