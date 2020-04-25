Reggie Robinson II NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 25: Cornerback Reggie Robinson II #22 from Tulsa of the South Team during the 2020 Resse's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Mobile, Alabama. The North Team defeated the South Team 34 to 17. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

S13 Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa

STRENGTHS

—Primarily played corner at Tulsa, but projects well as a slot corner/safety hybrid. 

—Versatility for days; can match up on the outside with bigger receivers, in the slot with tight ends or with running backs out of the backfield.

—Recovered from an injury his junior year to have his most productive season in 2019 with three interceptions. 

—Can play press at the line of scrimmage against receivers or tight ends.

—Height, weight, speed winner (6'1", 205 lbs, 4.44-second 40-yard dash)

WEAKNESSES

—Struggled to mirror in man coverage; will most likely be a slot corner in the NFL

—Shies away from contact; slow to come up in the run. 

—Slow to react to the ball or ball-carriers. 

—Relies too much on his hands in coverage. 

Video Play Button

OVERALL 

A big outside corner at Tulsa who struggled to turn and run with speedy receivers, Robinson will likely move inside to slot corner or safety. His 40 time shows the speed to recover, but he is still too slow to react to what's happening in front of him. 

GRADE: 64

PRO COMPARISON: Kareem Jackson/Rayshawn Jenkins

Related

    NFL Draft Trades 2020: Tracking Latest Details for Every Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Draft Trades 2020: Tracking Latest Details for Every Deal

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams Traded to 49ers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams Traded to 49ers

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Burrow Has Been Studying Bengals' Offense

    No. 1 pick has been going over Bengals' offense 'for weeks now' and is 'so far ahead' 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Burrow Has Been Studying Bengals' Offense

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Round 4: Live Grades 🔠

    @MikeTanier grades every pick on Day 3

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Round 4: Live Grades 🔠

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report