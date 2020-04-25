Jordan Fuller NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller (4) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

S20 Jordan Fuller, Ohio State

STRENGTHS

—Works best when sitting in zone coverage; can play single-high, two-deep or underneath. 

—Has the size to work in man coverage against tight ends and bigger slot receivers. 

—Works toward the line of scrimmage in the run game rather than sitting and waiting. 

—Great angles to the ball and ball-carrier, which makes up for his slow 4.67-second 40-yard dash.

WEAKNESSES

—Slow click-and-close when the ball is in the air; has the chance to make plays but is slow to react.

—Adequate tackler but not punishing; most tackles are gang tackles. 

—Too slow to play free safety but too small to play strong safety. 

—Jack of all trades, master of none. 

OVERALL 

Fuller comes from the prolific DBU, where he became one of the leaders on a great defense. His experience and leadership in the secondary helped Ohio State keep the title of DBU and make a run at a national championship. His high football IQ will give him a chance in the NFL, but his lack of size and speed will make it hard to get a look from NFL teams.  

GRADE: 58

PRO COMPARISON: Rayshawn Jenkins/Armani Watts

